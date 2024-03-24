Matthew Whitaker to Newsmax: Trump Will Avoid Assets Seizure in N.Y.

Former President Donald Trump will most likely come up with the $464 million judgment in his New York civil fraud case in time to avoid seizure of assets Monday through a combination of assets and his liquid cash, former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker said Sunday on Newsmax.

"He's also got a major windfall coming from the public offering of Truth Social, about $3 billion," Whitaker told Newsmax's "Sunday Report." "It's estimated he'll get in stock that ultimately could be converted to cash after the lockup period."

But still, the case is "completely ludicrous," Whitaker said.

"It's a summary judgment that assigned liability, and then this judgment is completely untethered to anything," said Whitaker, adding that he does not believe the dollar figure assigned to Trump was "picked out of thin air."

"It was picked just to try to scoop up all of his available cash, because that's what he'd shown on his last financial report," Whitaker added.

Meanwhile, Trump is in line for a $3.5 billion windfall when his Truth Social social media company goes public, but that money will be locked up for about six months.

Still, it could be pledged for a loan, said Whitaker, even though the left has been getting excited about the former president's properties being seized.

"He has plenty of assets and plenty of cash," said Whitaker.

It will not be as easy to seize Trump's properties as New York Attorney General Letitia James is portraying, said Whitaker.

"As a lawyer in private practice, I've collected judgments before and it's not as easy as just on Monday, going out with the sheriff and seizing these [properties]," said Whitaker. "There's a whole process. She has registered the judgments both in Manhattan, where the judgment was issued, and in Westchester, but then there are several steps. There is going to have to be some process on the ownership because each one of these assets is owned in its unique LLC. There could be mortgages."

Meanwhile, pretrial motions are coming Monday in Trump's criminal case in New York connected with the money paid to Stormy Daniels, noted Whitaker, and in Georgia, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is pushing to get her case against Trump into court.

"Her case is very weak," Whitaker said about Willis, who found herself earlier this month answering questions about Nathan Wade, who she had been dating and assigned as the special prosecutor against Trump.

Wade stepped down after legal proceedings to determine if Willis should remain on the case, but the judge "determined she was not truthful on the stand," said Whitaker.

"It's an uphill climb for her case, and I don't see it going to trial any time soon," he added.

