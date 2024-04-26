WATCH TV LIVE

Matthew Whitaker to Newsmax: 'We Have to Have Debates'

Friday, 26 April 2024 03:17 PM EDT

President Joe Biden will be sorely tested in any debate with former President Donald Trump, nor will Biden persuade Americans that the economy "is working," former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker told Newsmax.

Whitaker, who serves as a senior fellow at the American Cornerstone Institute, said Friday on "Newsline" that "based on his recent appearances, it doesn't seem like [Biden] can do" a debate with Trump.

"He can't read off a teleprompter," Whitaker said. "He's put his foot in his mouth several times recently."

Whitaker predicted "it's going to be very interesting."

"We have to have debates," he said. "We have to see these two stand toe-to-toe and debate the important issues on behalf of the American people."

Another roadblock, however, also looms for Biden: his policies while serving as president, Whitaker noted.

"I think you know earlier Donald Trump's point, his policies worked for the American people and the American worker," Whitaker said. "I'm not sure Joe Biden's economy is working at all for anyone."

Whitaker also claimed it was "outrageous" to deny Secret Service protection for Trump if he were to be held in contempt in the fraud case against him in Manhattan. Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., introduction of legislation to remove protection from anyone convicted of a felony and sentenced to prison. 

"These are not serious people that are proposing something like this," Whitaker said. "Obviously, our former presidents need a Secret Service protection, deserve Secret Service protection. This is just another cheap House of Representatives political … play to get attention."

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Friday, 26 April 2024 03:17 PM
