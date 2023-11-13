Matthew Whitaker to Newsmax: Allow Cameras in Trump's D.C. Trial

Former Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker told Newsmax on Monday that former President Donald Trump's federal election trial should be televised live for the public.

When asked on "Newsline" about Trump's request to have his federal election trial shown live on television, Whitaker said he supports the idea.

Whitaker said, "I agree that cameras should be in the courtroom and especially in this case of national importance, and the fact that the U.S. government and the Department of Justice opposes this, that tells you that they're trying to do this under cover of darkness."

He went on to say that the case may end up before the U.S. Supreme Court, noting that federal law allows for cameras in the courtroom.

Whitaker said, "The cameras in the courtroom is a federal law and a court policy under that law. I think it would have to go to [the] Supreme Court, but you know, Congress could obviously change the law immediately if they wanted to."

He continued, "I think these judges need to open up … the American people need to see what happens in these courtrooms in federal court."

Whitaker noted that "So many states have … their proceedings on TV. I think that's the right thing to do, and this case is just too important to not be televised."

The former acting attorney general also commented on Trump's ongoing civil trial for fraud in New York, saying that a "mistrial is probably appropriate" due to the behavior of New York Attorney General Letitia James and the judge overseeing the case.

