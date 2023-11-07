Matthew Whitaker to Newsmax: Trump Fraud Trial Judgment Will Be Tossed

The summary judgment by Judge Arthur Engoron in former President Donald Trump's civil fraud trial about his New York business will be thrown out on appeal, former acting U.S. Attorney General Matthew Whitaker said Tuesday.

"At the end of the day, this summary judgment this judge granted on the overall fraud issue will be thrown out, because the facts should have been established, because President Trump has been proving, and all the other witnesses have proven, that this is not overstating the assets that should qualify for these Draconian remedies," Whitaker told Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

"Everyone expects the courts to always be an independent arbiter and to be fair and dispassionate, and I think what we are finding in this trial judge is that he is quite the opposite."

Whitaker said Engoron has "very much shown his hand and ... probably has already pre-judged this case."

In addition, Whitaker said that Letitia James, the New York attorney general who brought the case, is "there to help her political career, she's there to get the attention. She knows that Trump is going to attract the media and, therefore, she's going to show up so that she can attract the media."

Whitaker added: "The most disgusting political act that she does is this daily recap of the case. She has clearly proven that this is the basis for why she ran, the basis for why she is in office, and it's the basis for how she thinks she is going to elevate politically in New York."

