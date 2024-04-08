Matthew Whitaker to Newsmax: Trump Gave 'Clear Position' on Abortion

Democrats "unite only" on the issue of abortion access — an issue that would "hurt and separate our country," former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker told Newsmax on Monday.

In an interview on Newsline, the senior fellow at American Cornerstone Institute declared former President Donald Trump has given "a very clear position as to what he thinks ... a post-Dobbs [nation] would look like" — and believes states should individually decide abortion law."

"Republicans join Democrats on a bipartisan support of IVF [in vitro fertilization] and helping women and couples that can't otherwise conceive to have children," he said.

"I think children are absolutely a blessing. And, you know, protecting life is one of the fundamental pillars of the Republican Party," he continued. "It's unfortunate that Democrats unite only on this one issue, and I think that ultimately ... we are not a strong nation. We have this divisive issue hanging over us ... that would hurt and separate our country.

"It's better to have the states and, ultimately, the people decide this issue than Congress, who continues to be unable to barely pass a budget, let alone sort of address an issue that is ... sensitive to many Americans."

Whitaker noted that, currently, "each state has adopted their own regulatory screen."

"You have the radical states like California and others that have a sort of abortion up until the time of birth, which I don't think most Americans agree with," he said. "And then you have other states like Florida and my home state of Iowa that have taken a more restrictive approach ... a six-week heartbeat bill."

"This is a very politically divisive issue," he conceded.

"The Constitution provides that if it's not covered in the Constitution, then it goes back to the states to decide. And I think it's a very appropriate policy position to let the states ultimately be the arbiters of this. And as this issue evolves both medically and politically, I think you'll see states adapt to that," he said.

Whitaker also took a swipe at President Joe Biden's tactics in the 2024 White House race — specifically his expected announcement for more student debt relief.

"He is trying to give handouts to people that he thinks are part of his coalition so that they'll show up for him in November," Whitaker charged. "But remember if Congress hasn't passed the law and the president doesn't sign it, then I don't know where this power comes — to give out billions of dollars of taxpayer money.

"I don't know why we're making plumbers and electricians and folks that either haven't gone to college or have already paid off their student loans pay for those folks that got degrees that aren't as marketable as maybe they were led to believe," he continued.

"At the end of the day, I just think this is a total buy of votes, and I think [he] shouldn't get away with it."

