Tags: matthew whitaker | doj | fbi | trump | raid

Former Acting AG Whitaker to Newsmax: DOJ Isn't Following Its Own Regulations

(Newsmax/"Rob Schmitt Tonight")

By    |   Tuesday, 09 August 2022 09:06 PM EDT

The FBI, in its raid on former President Donald Trump’s home on Monday, did not follow the regulations of the Justice Manual, former Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker told Newsmax Tuesday.

“The Justice Manual requires DOJ prosecutors and law enforcement to use the least intrusive way to obtain evidence,” Whitaker told “Rob Schmitt Tonight.” The prosecutors could ask for the evidence they want, negotiate for it, issue a subpoena, or obtain a search warrant. 

“I’m concerned that this Justice Department isn’t even following its own regulations in its hot pursuit, as you point out, of Donald Trump,” Whitaker continued.

Whitaker added that, although the DOJ usually does not talk about ongoing investigations, “this requires some answers. You can't just execute a search warrant for the first time in American history at a former American president's house and not say anything…they should have been prepared for this result and this reaction. I’m still waiting for Merrick Garland, or even Joe Biden, to get in front of cameras and say that the Department of Justice is not political and is not enforcing a two-tiered system of justice.

“I haven’t heard that, but I see it, and the American people see it with their own eyes,” Whitaker said.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Newsmax-Tv
251
2022-06-09
Tuesday, 09 August 2022 09:06 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

