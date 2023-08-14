Whitaker to Newsmax: Weiss Appointment Meant to Avoid Judicial Oversight

If special counsel David Weiss does not file three felony charges against Hunter Biden this week, then his appointment on Friday was just a way to kick the can down the road and avoid judicial oversight, former acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker told Newsmax on Monday.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Weiss' appointment on Friday after a plea deal Weiss, as U.S. Attorney, had worked on for Hunter Biden fell apart, drawing criticism from Republicans who said the appointment was done to hinder the congressional probe into President Joe Biden's son.

Whitaker said that the sweetheart plea bargain deal that Hunter Biden was entering into with a "non-adversarial" Department of Justice and approved by Weiss as U.S. Attorney was too good and the judge saw right through it.

"There's no doubt in this case that it was not an adversarial process," Whitaker said "The Department of Justice and the Biden political appointees, all the way up to Attorney General Merrick Garland, were trying to get Hunter Biden out of this mess without any political damage and without any significant criminal penalties."

Whitaker said he is most disappointed that "the standard of seeking justice has been lost in this Biden Department of Justice," and insisted that it is crucial that everyone "must stand for the rule of law."

Commenting on the Georgia case regarding former President Donald Trump's alleged attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, Whitaker said that this case, "much like the Manhattan case, has been brought by activist, liberal prosecutors... who are solely out to get Trump."

Whitaker reiterated that "in my experience as a prosecutor and as the leader of the Department of Justice, this is a total corruption of the system."

