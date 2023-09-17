Whitaker to Newsmax: Watching Courts on Inquiry Subpoenas

The House will be sending out several subpoenas now that it has announced an impeachment inquiry, and now, "we're all waiting to see" if they'll be enforced by the courts, one former acting atorney general, Matthew Whitaker, said on Newsmax Sunday.

"What is going to happen now is they're going to develop the evidence and figure out how they can possibly file articles of impeachment against Joe Biden," Whitaker commented during Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "I think the most interesting thing is there's going to be a lot of subpoenas going out from the House now, and they're going to have the stamp of an impeachment inquiry."

The Department of Justice, banks, and more will be in the "crossfire" of the investigation, so the response from the courts will be important, Whitaker added.

"Courts have typically given those subpoenas more enforcement power," said Whitaker. "Remember, DOJ can hold people in contempt if they're referred from the House for defying the subpoenas," he added.

Meanwhile, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre last week referred to the impeachment inquiry as "baseless" and Whitaker said that's because she's "blind to what happened."

"Maybe it's because she wasn't around in 2016," he said. "But, you know, the evidence is quite clear, and that is that, you know, Hunter Biden was on the Burisma board. He was paid a million dollars a year in that role.

"Burisma had a problem with Viktor Shokin, who was the Ukrainian prosecutor investigating Burisma, and Joe Biden went to Ukraine and leveraged a billion dollars of U.S. loan guarantees to get that investigator fired. That, to me, is a prima facie case."

