Ex-AG Whitaker to Newsmax: Congress Has 'Interest' in Bragg

There is "no doubt" that Republican members of Congress have a "legitimate interest" in pulling in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to testify after he brought a 34-count indictment against former President Donald Trump, former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker said Thursday on Newsmax.

"I think that, actually, the most interesting interest they have is to see whether or not the federal campaign elections laws are being used by a state prosecutor to prosecute the case," Whitaker, who served under Trump, said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "If that's the case, then obviously Congress will need to rewrite those laws to make sure that they only have federal jurisdiction to enforce those laws."

Whitaker added that it was "assumed or known" under federal law that federal officials enforce laws that were written by Congress, but "we're in a brave new world here, where it appears that the district attorney in Manhattan has decided to use federal law as the basis for his case."

Meanwhile, Newsmax noted that the Trump team wants to move his case from the Manhattan court to a federal court, and Whitaker said that if a matter involves a question of federal law, it can be moved.

"Alvin Bragg obviously has picked this case in this jurisdiction because it's favorable to him and his goals," said Whitaker. "I think this case demands a fair playing field.

"I don't think President Trump could get it in this venue, and so removal obviously should be seriously considered by not only the state court but also the federal courts in receiving this case."

Whitaker also commented on the news that Trump is suing his former attorney, Michael Cohen, for $500 million on allegations that Cohen breached attorney-client privilege through his books, public statements, podcasts, and media appearances.

"Michael Cohen can't be trusted to do anything at this point," said Whitaker. "He's proven that his whole life's goal is to be the star witness in any case that will take him to get Trump, and this is the problem with people like this. He's reckless and he appears to be willing to say anything."

The attorney-client privilege is "one of the few privileges recognized under law, and it is the most sacrosanct and there are very few exceptions to it," Whitaker added.

If Cohen tells all he knows about Trump, "he would go beyond any exceptions to the attorney-client privilege and expose himself to this liability that Donald Trump is trying to pursue right now," said Whitaker.

