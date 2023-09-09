Whitaker to Newsmax: Impeachment Inquiry 'Logical' Step

President Joe Biden could make the inquiries into him "all go away if he was just honest and transparent," but as that isn't happening, "an impeachment inquiry is the next logical and important step," former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker said on Newsmax Saturday.

"Remember he promised to be the most transparent administration in American history," Whitaker told Newsmax's "Saturday Report."

"We're seeing that that has limits, obviously, because Joe Biden doesn't want this information to come out."

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will need to have 218 votes for an impeachment inquiry, he added, because "if he can't get those votes, it's going to be not only embarrassing for him and the caucus, but it's also going to inappropriately give Joe Biden some cover, suggesting that he has done nothing wrong."

Meanwhile, U.S. Attorney David Weiss, the special counsel investigating the president's son, Hunter, has said through the Department of Justice that it appears gun charges are expected against Hunter, but Whitaker said that seems to be a ploy "to make it look like they're treating him more seriously maybe than they were."

Tax felonies have been allowed to expire, however, and federal laws, such as the Foreign Agent Registration Act have not been considered or investigated, said Whitaker.

"I think that is also complete legal malpractice as it comes to how this case has been treated, so I don't think any moves that special counsel Weiss's making should be cause for celebration right now," he said.

Whitaker also agreed that there is a "lot of circumstantial evidence" in play about the president and his son, including "the transactions where Hunter Biden was on the Burisma board and his dad used the United States' money to get the investigator, the prosecutor who was investigating Burisma, fired."

Biden also has "several nice houses," Whitaker said, and his son has claimed in writing that "he has to give 50% of his income to his father, so I think there is a string there that prosecutors could connect," including making a bribery case.

"I think that's where the house is going to spend a lot of time trying to figure out those transactions," Whitaker added.

