Former AG Whitaker to Newsmax: AT&T Should Not Take Subsidies, Quash Speech

Former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker argued on Newsmax that AT&T, who owns a majority stake in DirecTV, should not receive government subsidies while, by proxy, "quashing speech."

"This is a quashing of speech," Whitaker told "The Chris Salcedo Show" on DirecTV's dropping of Newsmax from their renewal contract. "This is not the first channel that they've kicked off solely because of their viewpoint, And I think it's outrageous that AT&T gets a single dime from the American taxpayers when they're exercising this kind of corporate violence against, you know, freedom-loving Americans and their companies."

According to USASpending.gov, in fiscal year 2022, AT&T had on hand roughly $1 billion in government-awarded contracts. And according to OpenSecrets, in FY 2022, AT&T was ranked 20th out of 8,721 for its lobbying efforts. Throughout the company's recorded spending on lobbying, from 1990 to 2015, contributions to both Democrats and Republicans were relatively even. But in 2016, the telecommunications company's investment in Senate Democrats greatly exceeded that of Senate Republicans.

From 2016 to 2020, AT&T's lobbying for Senate Democrats continued to increase, reaching a peak in 2020. In 2020 the average contribution to a Senate Democrat was $17,800; for Republicans, the amount was $7,230.

In a series of letters to Big Tech companies dated Feb. 22, 2021, California Democrat Reps. Anna Eshoo and Jerry McNerney write that companies such as Google, Apple, Cox Cable, and DirecTV "have done nothing in response to the misinformation aired by these outlets [Newsmax, Fox News, and OAN].

"AT&T," they say, "currently carries Fox News, Newsmax, and OANN on U-verse, DirecTV, and AT&T TV. As a company that serves 17 million Americans, AT&T plays a major role in the spread of dangerous misinformation that enabled the insurrection of Jan. 6 and hinders our public health response to the current pandemic."

The letters to the Big Tech firms concluded with, "Are you planning to continue carrying Fox News, Newsmax, and OANN ... both now and beyond any contract renewal date? If so, why?"

Actions to Take Now

1. DirecTV customers call toll free at 877-763-9762 to cancel/complain.

2. AT&T customers call toll free at 888-855-2338 to cancel/complain for U-verse, cellular and wireless services.

3. Call your congressman or senator at 202-224-3121 and demand they stop AT&T/DirecTV's censorship of NEWSMAX — ask them to give you a date on the hearings!

4. Go to our online petition and get more info: iWantNewsmax. com.