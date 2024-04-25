Whitaker to Newsmax: Appellate Courts Should Favor Trump

Former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker told Newsmax on Thursday that he believes appeals courts would be inclined to support former President Donald Trump in his legal battles.

While appearing on "Eric Bolling The Balance," Whitaker said, "Yeah, well, there's a lot of things going on today. But the bottom line is the high watermark for the left was the indictments; and now that they're working their way through the courts, it's just as we predicted, which is the appeals courts are going to be very skeptical of these novel legal ideas and theories."

He believes that appellate courts will adhere to legal correctness; if the trial courts err on the law, they will be overturned.

The former AG said of the appellate courts, "They're going to, you know, be right on the law, and that's where — you know, whether it's a special counsel [Jack] Smith or whether it's, you know, these judges in the trial court — they're going to be reversed, and they're wrong on the law. And, you know, Donald Trump is going to continue to win."

Whitaker's statements followed a legal battle in the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday, as the justices heard oral arguments involving Donald Trump's claim of immunity from prosecution for actions taken during his presidency.

Reuters reported that the conservative justices of the Supreme Court, the highest legal authority in the land, signaled support on Thursday for U.S. presidents having some level of protection from criminal charges for certain acts taken in office.

Trump, who is seeking to regain the White House this year, appealed after lower courts rejected his request to be shielded from four election-related criminal charges. The grounds for the rejection were that he was serving as president when he took actions that led to the indictment obtained by Smith.

