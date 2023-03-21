Whitaker to Newsmax: 'Legitimate Question' on Federal Funds in Bragg Probe

Former acting U.S. Attorney General Matthew Whitaker told Newsmax on Tuesday that "there is a legitimate question" as to whether Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg used federal funds in his investigation into former President Donald Trump.

Whitaker said on "John Bachman Now" that "I think there is a legitimate question as to whether or not federal government resources have been used in this prosecution, and … the spending of taxpayer money at the federal level, is certainly within the purview of the Congress."

He added, "If they want to look into that they're more than welcome to do that. And Alvin Bragg needs to comply just like any other person that would be subject to their jurisdiction."

Whitaker continued: "This is the case that, while I was at the Department of Justice, the Southern District of New York in the federal system, the U.S. attorney's office, decided that this was not a prosecutable case. And now the state is bringing a case, making huge leaps … huge legal leaps to make this I guess a felony."

He said, "We're going to hear a lot from the Congress and the courts before this case ever, you know, would go to trial."

