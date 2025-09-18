Matthew Doyle to Newsmax: UK Labour Party Backs Palestinian State

Matthew Doyle, former communications director to U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, told Newsmax on Thursday that his Labour Party has long backed the recognition of a Palestinian state, framing it as a matter of dignity and justice for Palestinians despite differences with U.S. policy.

Speaking to "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" from Windsor Castle, Doyle acknowledged that the issue marks a point of disagreement between London and Washington but emphasized that his nation's position is rooted in long-standing party policy.

"The U.K. Labour Party has taken a position some time that we support the recognition of a Palestinian state, that we believe in the dignity and justice of Palestinian statehood," Doyle said.

"Obviously, the final nature of that state will need to come as the result of negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian Authority themselves. But we do believe that it is important in this moment in time … to say that we haven't given up on the idea of there being a Palestinian state in the future."

When asked about timing, particularly with the U.N. General Assembly approaching and Hamas still holding hostages, Doyle noted that the U.K. is not acting alone.

"It's not just the U.K. that is taking this position. There's plenty of European countries that are doing so as well," he said.

Doyle rejected suggestions that the move benefits Hamas, saying: "We've been absolutely clear … that Hamas is an abhorrent terrorist organization. What happened on Oct. 7 should be condemned and has been condemned utterly."

"We don't see this as being a reward for Hamas. What we see is this being a recognition of the suffering that the innocent Palestinian people have suffered, and making clear to them that we haven't given up on our ambitions for them to have a better future free from Hamas."

Pressed further on whether divisions between allies serve Hamas' interests, Doyle disagreed.

"Our position when it comes to Hamas, the U.K. is absolutely aligned with the United States. We condemn them. We want to see them out of Gaza. We don't see them as part of the future of the Palestinian leadership. And it's absolutely vital that they release all the hostages as soon as possible."

Doyle concluded that the debate lies in envisioning the future of Palestinians beyond Hamas:

"What there is a debate about is what do we see as the future for the rest of the Palestinian population, and how do we get to a peaceful situation where Israel can be confident in its own borders … and the Palestinians can have the dignity and justice of Palestinian statehood," he said.

Over 145 countries support recognizing a Palestinian state.

On Thursday, Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., introduced the Senate's first resolution urging U.S. recognition of a demilitarized Palestinian state alongside a secure Israel. The measure, backed by six Senate Democrats and one independent, frames recognition as vital to preserving prospects for peace and ensuring freedom, security, and prosperity for both peoples.

