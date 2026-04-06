Retired Navy Pilot Buckley to Newsmax: Iran Rescue Mission 'Incredible'

The U.S. military's rescue of a downed airman in Iran was "absolutely incredible," retired Navy pilot Matthew Buckley told Newsmax on Monday.

Buckley told "American Agenda" that the mission shows the skill of America's armed forces and that every aspect of the rescue was amazing.

"There is no other military on the face of this planet that can fight its way into bad guy country, set up a temporary airport," he said.

Buckley described how U.S. forces performed a hasty airstrip setup well inside Iran to support aircraft, including small helicopters, to complete the final stage of the rescue of the downed airman.

"We actually set up a temporary airport that had little birds," he said.

"Those C-130s coughed up a couple of small helicopters to be able to go pick up this back seat, or this wizzo, and then to fight our way out," Buckley said, referencing the transport aircraft used to transport helicopters during the mission to rescue the missing weapon systems officer (WSO).

"This is just absolutely peak American exceptionalism at its height," he said.

Buckley said the mission will be talked about for decades.

"We're talking about all levels of government, the CIA, deception campaign. Hey, go look over here, potentially. And they did," he said.

"And we actually had a decoy search and rescue force going in that direction to completely confuse the Iranians — just an absolute master class."

Buckley said the successful mission is another indicator to nations that want to tangle with the U.S. that "[w]e're not going to leave anybody behind, no matter what the price tag is."

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