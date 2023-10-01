×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: matt whitaker | kevin mccarthy | speaker | matt gaetz | house | southern border | migrant

Matt Whitaker to Newsmax: McCarthy's Support 'Thin'

By    |   Sunday, 01 October 2023 11:10 AM EDT

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will need to maintain a "thin margin" of support to keep his job despite having done "a good thing" and helping to avoid a government shutdown, former acting U.S. Attorney General Matt Whitaker told Newsmax on Sunday morning.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., told CNN that he would file a "motion to vacate," a call for a vote to remove McCarthy as speaker.

"Sunday Report" host Jon Glasgow asked Whitaker about McCarthy's future in his job.

"He's obviously started with a thin margin, and he's going to have to somehow find a way to keep that thin margin," Whitaker told Glasgow. "There's several members of the House that we're not super excited about him in the first place, and obviously they remain that way and they're going to try to, you know a procedural motion, but I don't know who else stands ready and has the votes to become speaker.

"This is a great thing about American politics. Amid our overall dysfunction, it only becomes more dysfunctional until we find statesmen and stateswomen to put this country first, I think this is kind of par for the course."

Whitaker told Glasgow that lawmakers need to focus on long-term appropriations bills that address major issues such as the migrant crisis at the southern border.

"I don't think anybody including the House or the Senate, wanted the government to shut down, so ultimately this was a good thing," Whitaker said. "But you know, it's disappointing that we can't have a functioning government that can pass budgets and stick to those budgets.

"We have so many critical things that need attention and need funding, not only do our law enforcement and first responders need support, but certainly our military and our veterans. But, you know, I just look at the situation on the southern border, and if this is not the primary focus of both the health and Senate as a next six weeks roll by, I'll be very disappointed. It's really the No. 1 crisis in our country right now among so many."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will need to maintain a "thin margin" of support to keep his job despite having done "a good thing" and helping to avoid a government shutdown, former acting U.S. Attorney General Matt Whitaker told Newsmax on Sunday morning.
matt whitaker, kevin mccarthy, speaker, matt gaetz, house, southern border, migrant, crisis
391
2023-10-01
Sunday, 01 October 2023 11:10 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved