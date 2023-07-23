Whitaker to Newsmax: Trump Charges Violate Equal Protection Rules

With another federal indictment expected against former President Donald Trump, this one in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021, protests at the Capitol and the 2020 presidential election, former acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker, who served under the former president, told Newsmax on Sunday that the actions are not consistent with the right of equal protection under the law.

"This is the federal government, it appears, under the control of Joe Biden, trying to take out the most likely opponent in the 2024 presidential election," Whitaker said on Newsmax's "Sunday Report." "It just isn't consistent with our system of justice with equal protection under the law."

He added that he did not see anything from Jan. 6 that Trump did "that didn't qualify as First Amendment protected speech."

"The facts were exhaustively detailed by the committee that did it in Congress in the last session, so I'm watching this very closely," he said.

Whitaker also discussed last week's testimony from two IRS whistleblowers, who told the House Oversight and Accountability Committee last week that the Department of Justice interfered in their investigation into Hunter Biden.

"You listen to these IRS whistleblowers that are putting their careers on the line, and they've obviously been taken off the investigation now," said Whitaker. "Nobody has been able to undermine a single thing they've said."

Further, when coupled with Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and his release of an FBI document describing a whistleblower's report that outlined claims he'd heard from Mykola Zlochevsky, the owner of natural gas company Burisma Holdings, concerning a $10 million alleged bribe to Joe and Hunter Biden, that "paints a brighter picture," said Whitaker.

"[It shows] how the federal government and its investigation was unwilling to cross an invisible line that went into the corruption of not just Hunter Biden but potentially Joe Biden," said Whitaker.

