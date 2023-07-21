Whitaker to Newsmax: FBI in 'Purposeful Cover-up' on Biden Document

The FBI was involved in a "purposeful cover-up" by not releasing an unclassified document concerning President Joe Biden's alleged involvement in a bribery scheme, and Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, deserves "kudos" for making the document public, former acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker said on Newsmax Friday.

"This was a purposeful cover-up by the FBI, not of something that was secret or classified, but something that was inconvenient and embarrassing for them," Whitaker, who served under former President Donald Trump, told Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

Grassley released a lightly redacted version of the document, a 1023 FBI form, after acquiring it through legally protected disclosures by Justice Department whistleblowers.

The document shows a confidential human source (CHS) told the FBI that Biden, while vice president, and was part of a criminal bribery scheme with Ukraine energy oligarch Mykola Zlochevsky.

"It's outlined some very serious allegations, including potential crimes committed by the Biden family," said Whitaker, adding that it "outlines that millions of dollars, up to $10 million, were transferred to the Biden family in order to change U.S. policy, including the firing of Viktor Shokin, the prosecutor who was investigating Burisma."

He added that the allegations in the released document were investigated "and confirmed in large part, that these large amounts of money were transferred to the Biden family," but in the run-up to the 2020 election, "the investigation was stopped and it was never brought up again."

Whitaker said the allegations are "very serious" as they involve "corruption crimes" that are "certainly impeachable offenses."

"The American people need to know whether these allegations contained in this document have been verified because if they have, this is a massive bombshell," he added.

As it needs to be determined if the allegations are true, Congress must start bringing in witnesses to testify on the claims, said Whitaker, including how much of it was verified.

"[They need to] go line by line through this and understand exactly where the money was coming from and if necessary, bring those witnesses who are named in this 1023 to Congress and have them explain," he said.

Whitaker also called for an end to targeting political opponents from the right and "at the same time giving favors to the Biden family."

"Remember, this lack of investigative curiosity is not only in this instance, but it's also in the same instance of Hunter Biden," said Whitaker. "Potential charges were ultimately pushed down and not pursued and that looks like the same pattern here."

Whitaker said he also suspects that 17 audio recordings that are claimed to be in the possession of the Burisma executive concerning transactions with the Bidens will come out if they exist.

"We've invested a lot of money into this Ukraine War and Joe Biden has been the one who has been the largest sponsor of that," Whitaker said. "We have to ask if it's because of this relationship. So many of the current administration's policies have been pro-China or pro-Ukraine and we need to know whether or not that's because they were on the take or that they were being paid by those countries."

