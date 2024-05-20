Matt Whitaker to Newsmax: Trump Team Exposing Cohen as Liar

Former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker predicted to Newsmax on Monday morning that lawyers for former President Donald Trump's New York business documents case will continue to expose Michael Cohen as a completely unreliable witness when he takes the stand again today.

Testimony by Cohen, Trump's former attorney, "has been just all over the board," and the defense team is "going to finish with a very strong cross examination that really lays bare that [Cohen] can't be trusted and has been lying to the jury," Whitaker told "Wake Up America."

The former acting attorney general added that "I think the jury is very suspicious right now that Michael Cohen can be trusted to base this entire trial upon," specifying that Cohen has been making up stories.

Whitaker also emphasized that the alleged payments made "are not even illegal according to federal campaign election laws ... [and] the fact that this case may be based on that under New York law is a travesty and inconsistent with the rule of law."

Whitaker said that "this case is so weak" that there is no reason for the defense to further rebut what the prosecution has presented.

Insisting that Judge Juan Merchan is very conflicted in the case and should have recused himself, Whitaker said that if the judge wasn't so conflicted, he would issue a directive verdict today.

Whitaker also stressed that "the government has not proven the case beyond a reasonable doubt," as is required, and there is no reason to subject Trump to being put on the stand.

When asked what he thought the verdict of the jury would be, Whitaker said that "there is just no case that has been proven. A hung jury is probable, and even a defense verdict of not guilty is certainly within the range of what could happen."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com