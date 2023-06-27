Whitaker to Newsmax: 'Too Much Evidence' of DOJ Interference

There is now "too much evidence" that Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Department of Justice interfered with the IRS investigation into Hunter Biden and didn't allow charges to be brought against him, former acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker said on Newsmax Tuesday.

"There needs to be a full investigation into who blocked this investigation and who prevented U.S. Attorney [David] Weiss from Delaware from bringing charges that he felt were warranted under both DOJ policy and federal criminal law, so that needs to be found out," Whitaker said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

His comments come after the House Ways and Means Committee last week released transcripts of testimony from two IRS whistleblowers who detailed claims of how the IRS and the DOJ hindered the investigation into Hunter Biden on tax evasion charges.

"We need to know what Merrick Garland knew and when he knew it," said Whitaker. "Was he lying to the American people, or were they just so clueless about what's going on at DOJ that he is essentially a figurehead?"

Whitaker also on Tuesday discussed CNN's report concerning an audio tape of former President Donald Trump involving a discussion at his Bedminster golf club that has been included in the grand jury's indictment in Florida against him.

"It's another disgusting leak from [special counsel] Jack Smith," said Whitaker, who also accused Smith of "trying to try this case in the public opinion."

"I think that is just inappropriate and inconsistent with the principles of federal prosecution," he said. "That being said, you know there's going to be a trial … the question is not whether or not a document was declassified. The question is was this national defense information under the Espionage Act? Did President Trump know that?"

Meanwhile, the "bar is very high" to prove the case against Trump and the leaks such as the audio to CNN are because "they're trying to spoil the jury pool," said Whitaker. "In addition, another special counsel is investigating President Joe Biden and his illegal possession of classified documents."

But there haven't been any leaks from that case like there have been in the case against Trump, Whitaker said.

"What they're trying to do is they're trying to influence the election and the primary and that is disgusting," he added.

Meanwhile, he pointed out that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is "looking seriously" at impeaching Garland, but first, "they've got to figure out who was lying."

McCarthy also supports expunging Trump's impeachments, but Whitaker said he doesn't know if that can happen.

"The House makes their own rules and we've seen it only takes a majority of the House to impeach a president but three-quarters of the Senate to convict," he said. "Speaker McCarthy has those tools to reverse those impeachments and he can do that. [With Trump] those charges were so weak and [then-Speaker] Nancy Pelosi was so ideologically left that all she wanted to do was get Trump."

