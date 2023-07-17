Matt Taibbi to Newsmax: Dems Hypocrites on Misinformation

The Democrats running cover for the Biden family influence-peddling schemes and general corruption by referring to stories about them as "disinformation" is "not a new story," journalist Matt Taibbi told Newsmax on Monday.

"Remember, this all began with the New York Post expose about Hunter Biden that was suppressed by Facebook and Twitter on the excuse that it was 'hacked and leaked' materials, and almost immediately, that story became itself the subject of an active disinformation campaign by current and former intelligence officials, who called it 'Russian disinformation,'" Taibbi told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "There were some news agencies that, were, that knew that story was coming, and still called it Russian disinformation even though they have no evidence to support that."

Even now, the Democrats continue to cover for the Bidens as much as they possibly can.

Regarding then-Vice President Joe Biden's efforts to fire the Ukrainian prosecutor investigating Burisma, the energy company where his son, Hunter, sat on the board, Taibbi said that, even now, "after all the delays, and the time in which we were convinced not to look at that story at all, they're essentially saying there's nothing to this, this is a big nothingburger, don't pay attention, again."

Taibbi stated that the Biden administration's attempts to quash any potential questioning of Hunter by federal agents "would fit the pattern of a lot of political corruption cases where the response is actually worse than perhaps in the predicate crime."

An FBI agent confirmed to Congress on Monday that the bureau told Joe Biden's team and Secret Service in December 2020 that they planned to interview Hunter in his criminal tax investigation, thereby thwarting the plan. This corroborates the accounts that IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley and a second unnamed agent gave Congress last month.

"If you're interfering, if there's any truth to this, these allegations that somebody stepped in and told IRS agents, and clearly, there's a whistleblower who is really saying this, represented by counsel and has come forward… that's an inexcusable act of corruption," Taibbi said. "Again, they're just preventing people from trying to get to the bottom of that story.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!