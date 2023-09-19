Matt Schlapp to Newsmax: Working Class Moving Rightward

Matt Schlapp, chair of the American Conservative Union, contended on Newsmax that working-class voters were moving from the Democratic to the Republican Party.

Appearing Tuesday on "The Record with Greta Van Susteren," Schlapp said Democrats were becoming the party of Hollywood while Republicans were picking up ordinary voters of every race and religion.

"The union worker probably had a family, raising kids. Might have gone to church. Probably was a hunter – a gun owner," Schlapp described working-class voters.

"And so, the values that the Democratic Party has glommed onto ... has got union workers saying, 'Wait a minute here, I don't like these values. The Democratic Party used to just push for me to get higher wages. Now, they're pushing all this craziness on me.'"

The result in 2016, Schlapp explained, was that former President Donald Trump picked up a lot of those same union and non-union working-class voters. It propelled him to victories throughout the Midwest.

"Especially true with Black working-class people, Hispanic working-class people – I think he's stealing even more of them," Schlapp said of the upcoming 2024 election. "They care about the kitchen table issues."

According to Nate Cohn, a pollster at The New York Times, President Joe Biden is currently leading Trump 53% to 28% among registered nonwhite voters.

That would be a drop off from the 2020 presidential election when Biden carried 70% of the nonwhite vote.

"If he's unable to revitalize this support by next November, it will continue a decade-long trend of declining Democratic strength among voters considered to be the foundation of the party," Cohn wrote.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!