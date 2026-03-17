Schlapp to Newsmax: Va. Dems Redistricting Shows 'They're Marxists'

Matt Schlapp, chair of the Conservative Political Action Conference, told Newsmax that Democratic Party leaders in Virginia have shown their real intentions by virtue of their congressional redistricting plan.

Schlapp told "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" on Tuesday that Democrats have been sneaky in their approach to getting more congressional seats.

"So, what the Democrats did across the country is they worked with the do-gooder groups, and they set up all these commissions in all these states," Schlapp said.

He singled out Virginia in the process.

"They set up nonpolitical processes to set the congressional districts.

"And then lo and behold, now that they're showing us that they're Marxists and all they care about is raw power, they won majorities in the legislature in Virginia, won the governorship, and now they don't care so much about good government."

Schlapp accused Virginia Democrats of congressional theft.

"It's just about stealing as many congressional districts as possible. And you know why they must do it? Because 'orange man bad.' You know, this is their language," he said.

He claimed all Americans should pay close attention to the political climate in that state.

"Virginia is basically turning into New York City before our eyes.

"They're making all types of Second Amendment rights now illegal.

"They're going to raise taxes [in the] neighborhood of where California is, and this means everything around your nation's capital is unsafe," Schlapp said.

Former President Barack Obama is promoting the Democrat effort to redraw congressional lines in Virginia, the latest front in a nationwide redistricting battle ahead of November's midterm elections.

The announcement followed the state Supreme Court allowing the redistricting question to go to voters in an April 21 election.

Early voting is already underway.

It's the second time Obama has agreed to stump for a Democrat effort that asks voters to temporarily set aside an independent redistricting process in favor of partisan maps as a way to counter President Donald Trump's push for redistricting in Republican-controlled states.

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