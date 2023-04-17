Matt Schlapp to Newsmax: McCarthy Holding Biden Admin Accountable

Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union, told Newsmax that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is working to hold the Biden administration accountable.

Sitting down with Greta Van Susteren on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," Schlapp argued that McCarthy's strategy of full-frontal investigations on the White House has proven to be a better plan for a divided Congress than past ones.

"The fact that Kevin McCarthy has shifted the normal, kind of Senate Republican approach that, when you don't have the White House, there's very little you can do. You try to get a little bit around the edges on spending that you care about," Schlapp explained.

"And Kevin McCarthy has come in and shifted the whole gameplan," he continued. "It's about investigating the Biden family, investigating the Biden administration, and no clean debt-ceiling increase."

Schlapp also praised McCarthy's ability to recover from a contested speaker vote from within his own party, suggesting that his performance and shift in approach has united the House Republican Conference.

"They're changing the conversation about how they use the Judiciary Committee and the Oversight Committee to investigate," he proposed. "These committees are going full-throttle, and that's a shift from ... the [Senate Minority Leader Mitch] McConnell approach on these questions."

His comments arrived minutes before McCarthy delivered a speech on the first 100 days of the Republican majority in the House, where he paraded investigative and legislative victories so far this year.

"House Republicans are accomplishing a lot in a productive, bipartisan fashion," McCarthy said. "If you compare us to the last Congress, [there's been] much more productivity here that passed the House than when the Democrats were in control."

