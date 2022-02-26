Chair Matt Schlapp to Newsmax: CPAC 'Pumped Up' for Trump's Speech

The Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, is "pumped up" and eagerly awaiting Saturday night's speech by former President Donald Trump, according to American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp told on Newsmax.

"People are really pumped up, and they're obviously pumped up because if the State of Virginia, the Commonwealth of Virginia, can repel these socialists in Seattle and Minneapolis, and now the San Francisco school board can rid itself of these woke radicals, there's hope for the whole country," Schlapp told "Saturday Report."

"I want to hear a Donald Trump that's being irreverent and full of energy, and really take on the socialist agenda of Joe Biden – juxtapose his energy level, his unstoppable tenacity to Joe Biden's inability to perform in this job 24/7."

The annual conservative conference began in 1974, bringing together "hundreds of conservative organizations, thousands of activists, millions of viewers and the best and brightest leaders in the world," according to the organization.

Schlapp said, despite optimism, there is also "underlying concern" regarding the policies of Democrats and President Biden regarding the economy and foreign affairs.

"There's also an underlying concern – obviously, the economy is getting to a desperate situation," he said. "What's going on with the Ukraine and with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin is underlying the fact that we have a commander in chief that's doing the opposite of projecting strength. He's vacillating, and dictators feel like they can have their way.

"And so, it's a dangerous time."

He said younger attendees at the conference are concerned about their career paths in the wake of corporate "woke" culture and what corporations will require them to do.

"Usually corporations didn't care about the politics," he said. "They just wanted the best new employees, and for a lot of young people, they believe that they don't want to go work for companies that are going to force them to wear a mask, or take a vaccine, or write a letter of apology because they're white, or Christian, or straight, or whatever the insanity that's going on with these diversity officers and stuff in corporate America."

He said they are also worried the country might be in decline and wonder if it will rebound.

"They're looking at this country and saying, 'Is it in decline forever? is America going to go away, or can we rebound and get it back?' I think that's what President Trump is going to talk to these young students about," Schlapp added.

Much of the pain being felt in the country now is the opposite of what the nation had during Trump's term, Schlapp concluded.

"I also think on every major agenda item that the American people are suffering from under Joe Biden," he said. "It's the opposite of what they had with President Trump.

"Think about the energy alone, filling up your minivan, or your truck, or whatever. Prices are obviously exploding, and the forgotten men and women are getting forgotten again."

