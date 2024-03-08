Matt Schlapp to Newsmax: GOP Lucky to Have Whatley, Trump

CPAC Chair Matt Schlapp told Newsmax on Friday that he’s known incoming RNC Chair Michael Whatley for decades and that the Republicans are “very lucky to have him.”

On Friday in Houston, Republican National Committee members voted in Whatley as chair and Lara Trump as co-chair of the RNC, replacing the outgoing Ronna McDaniel.

“This is really big news. He’s not famous. He’s not someone that is necessarily going to be front and center on every comms play, but he’s a great different tactical lawyer different because he had 600 lawyers at the stand by to make there wasn’t any wrongdoing,” he said during an appearance on “The Record With Greta Van Susteren.”

In an interview with Breitbart on Friday, Whatley said, "We are one team. It's not just a team with Lara and I. It's a team between the RNC and the president and his campaign. There is a lot that needs to be done over the course of the next 241 days to make sure we have what we need to win."

