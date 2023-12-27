×
Tags: matt schlapp | newsmax | donald trump | gop | 2024

Matt Schlapp to Newsmax: Trump Could 'Sweep' Primaries

By    |   Wednesday, 27 December 2023 12:08 PM EST

Conservative Political Action Committee Chairman Matt Schlapp told Newsmax on Wednesday that former President Donald Trump could sweep the Republican primaries, noting that he "leads in every state" according to recent polls.

Schlapp told "Wake Up America" in an interview that the early primary states of "Iowa and New Hampshire are really, really tricky."

He added, "They're small, they have their own kind of aspects, which make them unique. Iowa's unique because it's a caucus. So all these little endorsements and all these counties and in all these cities really matter."

According to Schlapp, "Donald Trump stumbled in 2016 in Iowa and then recovered in New Hampshire and went on to just clear the decks … Iowa was a big early test of these amazing poll numbers he had."

Schlapp added, "I feel very good about the race, and I think he's in a good position in Iowa. New Hampshire, which comes right after, is an open primary where people who aren't registered Republicans can vote and always makes it tricky."

He noted that former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley "are kind of throwing everything they've got into New Hampshire. You know, I'm gonna make a prediction … Donald Trump leads in every state, even if he were to stumble in one of these early states, I believe he's going to win, have a commanding win for the nomination."

Schlapp said that the primaries will "just create a little tension in the beginning" of the election season, "but I also think he has a good chance just to sweep everything."

Theodore Bunker | editorial.bunker@newsmax.com

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 27 December 2023 12:08 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

