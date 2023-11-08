Matt Schlapp to Newsmax: Trump VP Not Likely on Debate Stage

Matt Schlapp, chair of the American Conservative Union, told Newsmax the chances are remote former President Donald Trump chooses one of the participants on the stage for Wednesday night's Republican presidential debate in Miami as his 2024 running mate.

"I would say there's like a 1% chance there's a vice president on that stage," Schlapp told "The Record With Great Van Susteren." "I really don't see the president turning to this crew to pick his vice president."

Schlapp said Trump has better choices for people who either didn't run against him, such as his former Secretary of State and CIA Director, Mike Pompeo, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, and Schlapp's personal favorite, Ben Carson, Trump's former secretary for Housing and Urban Development.

"I think he's got great choices for people who stayed loyal to him," Schlapp said.

Youngkin's chances might have taken a hit Tuesday on Election Day when Democrats flipped control of the state House.

"Yes, they got control of the House they didn't have before, but we did pick up a seat in the [state] Senate, and that's pretty good in the state of Virginia that Biden carried by 10 points [in 2020]."

