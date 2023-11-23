Schlapps to Newsmax: 'Thankful for Newsmax,' Living in America

GOP political activists and commentators Matt and Mercedes Schlapp told Newsmax Thursday that they are thankful for the network and living in America.

"I'm thankful for my faith. I'm thankful for my husband and our beautiful family," Mercedes Schlapp said during "Wake Up America" Thursday. "I'm thankful for Newsmax, and I'm thankful for all the viewers and friends that we have made in this process. It's been an incredible journey. Just so grateful to God, just so grateful to God."

The cable television news network grew tremendously during 2023, especially after right-leaning Fox News fired its number one host Tucker Carlson in April, resulting in leading all other networks in the Nielsen ratings growth between the second and third quarters.

According to Nielsen, Newsmax increased viewership by 71% during the day, and 126% during prime-time Monday through Friday.

"Let me reiterate that with the Newsmax piece," Matt Schlapp said. "Newsmax has been This place we can go when nothing made sense on the TV screen and everyone's lying to me, and they're trying to make it seem like Americans want to become like almost like a Marxist or Communist country. I can turn on Newsmax. I can watch your programming and I can relax. So, yes, I do thank God for that wonderful aspect to our last year."

The power couple run the American Conservative Union and CPAC foundation, which is the nation's oldest conservative grassroots organization, founded in 1964, according to the organization's website.

Matt Schlapp said he was thankful for his wife and family which encompasses both work and raising kids with Mercedes.

"I got a great wife and that's the greatest gift you can have been to have somebody you're married to, you really love, and you're like spending time with," he said. "Mercy and I live together and work together and raised five kids together. It's a lot, and she puts up with me, and I'm awfully thankful to her."

He said he is also thankful to be living in the United States and believes the country will find its way out of its current problems.

"I'm so thankful to be an American. I mean, what a great country," he said. "I think we can still save this country. I don't think we're going to ruin it. We're close to ruining it. But I don't think we are, and I'm just so appreciative to be able to call this place home."

