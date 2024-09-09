Matt Schlapp to Newsmax: Harris 'Pandering to Voters'

CPAC Chair Matt Schlapp told Newsmax on Monday that Vice President Kamala Harris will stumble in Tuesday's debate against former President Donald Trump because she is "inarticulate" about policy and seems to be "pandering to voters."

Harris and Trump are set to face off in their first head-to-head debate hosted by ABC News on Tuesday at Philadelphia's National Constitution Center.

"Kamala Harris has this problem … where she's inarticulate," Schlapp said on "Newsline."

He added that Harris "seems to talk about pandering to voters" and "seems to say whatever she needs to get through the moment," which he said "doesn't really wear well in a debate."

Schlapp said he's "sure Donald Trump is going to be ready" for the debate "with all these … 'You were for it before you were against it or you were against it before you were for it,' types of things."

Schlapp also commented on Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg's remarks about the debate, specifically his statement that the vice president will need to "superhuman focus" to fend off Trump.

Schlapp said Buttigieg should go "back to being Secretary of Transportation."

"You were supposed to build it back better," Schlapp said. "Instead, it seems like you're making a lot of partisan statements in your official job as our Secretary of Transportation."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com