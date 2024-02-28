Matt Schlapp to Newsmax: Biden Allowed to Buck History

Following President Joe Biden's physical on Wednesday, American Conservative Union Chair Matt Schlapp told Newsmax it was strange that White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre "said that the neurologist had to inspect the president to determine he didn't need a cognitive test."

Biden received his annual physical examination at a military hospital in suburban Maryland, after which he told reporters the results were no different from last year. Doctors declared Biden healthy and "fit for duty," which included removing a lesion from his chest and declaring him free of symptoms of long COVID after his bout with the virus in 2022.

"They decided ever since 2016 that Joe Biden can buck history and get away with not being open to having a lot of extemporaneous questions from the media," he told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

Biden's physical comes on top of a Quinnipiac Poll that found nearly 70% of registered voters say he is too old to serve another term.

