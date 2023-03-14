Matt Schlapp to Newsmax: Only 'Substantial Health Issue' Will Stop Biden Run

President Joe Biden will run for a second term as president, Matt Schlapp, head of the Conservative Political Action Coalition, tells Newsmax.

During Schlapp's appearance Tuesday on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" he was told by the host that even though first lady Jill Biden has said her husband will be running, "I would really be surprised if he ran."

"I think the best we can expect him to do is walk," Schlapp responded but added, "I think I think he's in. I think for him the only thing that would prevent him, from going for a second term, is if he had some substantial additional health issues."

Van Susteren countered that Biden can retire as a winner and enjoy the good life of ex-presidents.

"Ex-presidents make a fortune of money? They have a great life," she said.

"We can talk to James Comer," Schlapp said, "I think the Biden family has done okay on the money front, But I think the other thing is the same thing with Trump. Why run again? You've already been president."

Trump is fiercely competitive and feels he's been wronged, Van Susteren said. "You know that he wants to right a wrong in his mind, so that's different."

Trump, Schlapp agreed, "doesn't view himself as a man that's still not able to get up there and hit the fastball. I think he views himself as at the top of his game, and he's ready for this. I think he also views himself as the only person that can push back on this evil city called the Swamp which never seems to get any better."

