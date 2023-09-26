Matt Schlapp to Newsmax: Biden Falls 'Embarrassing' for Family

Matt Schlapp, chair of the Conservative Political Action Conference, told Newsmax on Tuesday that President Joe Biden's physical deterioration must be "embarrassing," for the president and his family, especially as he tries to mount a reelection campaign.

"This is the reason why Robert F. Kennedy [who is challenging Biden for the Democrat nomination] was doing push-ups in his shorts, and he just put out another video jumping off a big tall cliff into a lake," Schlapp told "The Record with Greta Van Susteren" and guest host Bianca de la Garza. "He's trying to show that he's physically vigorous, and I think it's embarrassing for Joe Biden and for his family. I mean, falling up the stairs, falling down the stairs, not being able to talk.

"They're going to try to rely on kind of bamboozling the American voter that things are actually pretty good, when the voters know increasingly that it's not, and the polls show it, and Trump hate [to get reelected]. I just don't think it's going to get it done for him this time."

Biden, 80, is the oldest person to be president, and Schlapp said age can be a strength for a presidential candidate.

"Obviously, if somebody starts to deteriorate that becomes a big problem," he said. "Now, I want to be honest with you: Joe Biden was never considered the sharpest knife in the drawer in the Senate. He was considered plenty tough and plenty mean. He got some things done, he got reelected a bunch of times, but he wasn't always considered an intellectual giant. I think it's probably hard for his family to see him slipping."

Schlapp said he doesn't "see any of that" in former President Donald Trump, 77, as the 45th president makes another run for the White House.

"I actually think his age is a benefit," he said. "He has lived this big life, and he's almost like that guy who's tired and isn't going to take it anymore. He's not going to take their garbage, he's not going to take their weaponization, he's going to fight them in court at every step of the way.

"I think a younger man could easily be intimidated by these threats. They've gone after his children, they've gone after everyone he's ever known, they've gone after a lot of his donors, and Donald Trump just has, whether that's his age, experience, the way he's just wired, he is able to withstand it when other people wouldn't be able to."

Schlapp also said that he thinks "every Democrat who can study an insurance table" is looking at the primary race for the party presidential nomination, "looking at all the state rules" and asking themselves "when could I get in if I want to get in?"

"I mean, [California Gov.] Gavin Newsom is licking his chops trying to see if there's a way to get into this race, and I'm sure [Vice President] Kamala Harris is trying to push off all of these interlopers because she wants that shot at the brass ring if Joe Biden doesn't go forward," he said. "I hate to tell all of them, but I think Jill Biden wants him to run, and I know Hunter Biden wants him to run because Hunter Biden needs his dad to stay in that job. So, I think … unless there's some kind of physical problem that occurs, I think he's going to be the nominee."

