Schlapp, McLaughlin to Newsmax: Haley Has No Path to Nomination

Pollster Jim McLaughlin told Newsmax on Tuesday that Nikki Haley's chances of winning the Republican presidential nomination over former President Donald Trump are fading after watching her most recent press conference earlier in the day.

"She has no support," he said on "The Chris Salcedo Show." "She has no path to the nomination right now, other than the fact it looks like a bunch of wealthy Wall Street billionaire types are trying to sabotage Donald Trump's campaign right now."

Haley stated at her press conference she will stay in the race regardless of what the results may be in Saturday's South Carolina primary.

When asked which states she might be able to win if not her home state, Haley responded, "Instead of asking me what states I'm gonna win, why don't we ask how [Trump's] gonna win a general election after spending a full year in a courtroom?"

On Tuesday the Trump campaign released a statement saying that "the end is near" for Haley and American Conservative Union Chair Matt Schlapp agreed.

"The only state she's leading in is the state of delusion," Schlapp said. "She's spending all this left-wing money. This is the money that was going to Joe Biden anyway."

