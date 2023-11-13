×
Tags: matt schlapp | israel | democrats | hamas | war | jewish | biden administration

Matt Schlapp to Newsmax: Democrats Are Fractured On Israel

By    |   Monday, 13 November 2023 08:48 PM EST

The war in Israel against Hamas is showing "some fractures" in the Democratic Party, CPAC Chair Matt Schlapp told Newsmax on Monday.

"You have to give the Biden administration some credit," Schlapp told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." "They're getting a lot of left-wing pressure to try and urge Israel to engage in a cease-fire."

Schlapp said that he does not want to view Israel's war through a political lens, since it is "so much bigger than politics," but, from an objective view, the Democratic Party clearly is "showing fractures on their side."

While many Democrats have supported Israel throughout the war, many on the far left have called on Israel to engage in a cease-fire against the Hamas terrorists.

"The Democratic Party used to be the home for Jewish voters and over time they seem to have made a switch to have a real appeal to Muslim and Arab voters because their numbers are so much bigger," Schlapp said. "As a Republican, it's interesting, because the Republican Party, and certainly Donald Trump, had policies that really support the state of Israel, and it's interesting to see them court the Jewish vote, which still is overwhelmingly Democratic."

Jeremy Frankel | editorial.frankel@newsmax.com

Jeremy Frankel is a Newsmax writer reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

