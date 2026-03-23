Matt Schlapp to Newsmax: GOP Must 'Hold the Line' to Get DHS Funded

Matt Schlapp, chair of the Conservative Political Action Conference, told Newsmax that congressional Republicans must "hold the line" against the Democrats' budget block impeding spending for the Department of Homeland Security.

During an appearance on "Bianca Across the Nation" on Monday, Schlapp said, "The only way, sometimes, you get what you need is to really hold the line."

Schlapp's comment mirrors the position of President Donald Trump, who is demanding that Republicans in Congress stand firm in their resolve over the Democrat-forced funding block on DHS. Trump further said that no agreement should be reached with Democrats unless they back the SAVE America Act.

"I don't think we should make any deal with the Crazy, Country Destroying, Radical Left Democrats unless, and until, they Vote with Republicans to pass 'THE SAVE AMERICA ACT,'" Trump said in a Sunday night post on Truth Social.

He added that the legislation is "far more important than anything else we are doing in the Senate," criticizing Democrats over the current standoff and proposed long-term cuts to immigration enforcement.

Schlapp blamed national media outlets for helping push the Democrats' demands.

"The national media on purpose pushes this propaganda that somehow Republicans want to shut down government and cause all this harm. The fact is, Republicans want to have it in an orderly process."

He said Republicans want a commonsense approach.

"We think that government should be funded. We want to spend less money," said Schlapp.

"The Democrats just want to score political points."

Schlapp offered that a majority of Americans can see through the liberal rhetoric opposing immigration enforcement. "We should hold the line on the fact that what ICE is doing is its constitutional duty."

He added that Democrats opposing ICE, which is part of DHS, will mean a loss of seats in Congress. "Politicians who stand against that should be kicked out of office."

Trump has rejected Democrat-offered stopgap funding measures, insisting Republicans remain in Washington and continue battling Democrats over complete DHS funding and the SAVE America Act.

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