Matt Schlapp to Newsmax: Americans Will 'Strike Back' Over Trump Indictment

Chair of the Conservative Political Action Conference Matt Schlapp predicted that the average "grassroots American" is going to "strike back" against the "powerful elites" that are "going after [former President Donald] Trump" with the Manhattan grand jury indictment.

"This is the way the Democrats are playing the game," Schlapp said during a Tuesday appearance on Newsmax's "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." "Because the media is on their side, and social media is on their side and now corporate America is on their side, I think they think that they have the support of the American people but I think they're in the ultimate echo chamber."

"I think, at the end of the day, the empire is going to strike back here," he continued. "The little guy, the grassroots American, who's saying, 'Screw all of you guys! You're going after Trump [and] I might not even like everything about Trump but, because you're making him a martyr, I stand with him against all you powerful elites.'"

Schlapp said that the reason Trump was indicted in the first place is "because he's leading in the polls."

"They don't want to allow him the ability to get the votes to come back," he said. "They have the long-term goal here of preventing him from running for the presidency. What I think that's going to do to the political system in America is further break it down. I don't know how much more it can get broken down."

"Democrat friends I've talked to, who aren't on television, think this is a clown show, this whole treatment of Trump," the CPAC chair continued. "There's not real crime here. Maybe there is a misdemeanor here, maybe. I don't see any real crime here. But I do know this: I've done politics my whole life [and] nobody cares about the underlying question — nobody cares."

If the indictment is based on a hush money payment Trump made to porn star Stormy Daniels in the run-up to the 2016 election, Schlapp said "it was already exposed for everybody to see."

"Stormy Daniels wrote her book and did her media tour and we had Michael Avenatti for years and years and years and years," he said. "We talked about every aspect of this and Donald Trump's polling never really changed during that whole process. And today, he's leading these Republican polls by 20, 25, 33 points. In the end, they're not being smart about it because all I can see is they're helping Donald Trump become the president."

