Matt Schlapp to Newsmax: Americans Love 'Beating the Globalists'

Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Chair Matt Schlapp told Newsmax that President Donald Trump's foreign policy moves are well accepted since Americans love the process of "beating the globalists."

Schlapp told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" on Tuesday that overall Trump's policies are well accepted. "Well, you know, it's really interesting because CPAC does all this work overseas and everybody loves it," he said.

Schlapp zeroed in on Trump's plan to take over management of Greenland. "They love this idea of beating the globalists, but they don't love the idea of spending a lot of time talking to people around the globe when America has serious problems," Schlapp said. "So there's a balance that has to be struck."

The CPAC chair said Trump and the GOP have a strong position to defend. "And at the end of this year, the Republicans, I believe, still have a chance to hold onto these majorities in Congress, but only if they convince the voters that they've made the economy much better," Schlapp said.

He said most elements of the Trump administration are resonating well with Americans.

"They closed that border. [Secretary] Kristi Noem, and the [Department of Homeland Security] team have done a great job on that. But now they have to win this argument that the economy is better for people across the country," Schlapp said.

People who criticize Trump on foreign policy issues, said Schlapp, don't get it. "Nobody is going to vote against a Republican because we made President [Emmanuel] Macron mad in France," he explained. "That's a non-issue in elections in America."

The president pushing NATO countries to increase their defense spending, said Schlapp, is just common sense. "The reason why the president wants the NATO countries to plus up their contributions to be compliant with the treaty is because there are real threats," he said.

Schlapp said no one can reasonably argue against that point, noting that "we have a massive problem with China, and there's no question that Russia is on the move. So, his point is, don't expect America to come in and save your hides over this."

He added that Trump's global positioning is happening for a reason. "China shouldn't fear America, Denmark, and other countries staying together. They should fear America. And what President Trump's trying to do, recast this idea of what does security mean," Schlapp said.

Trump is preparing for meetings and diplomacy at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, as he continues his push to manage Greenland.

Some European leaders vowed an "unflinching" response, but Trump did not seem concerned.

He told reporters before leaving Washington for the meetings that they would soon "find out" what leverage he will use to achieve the goal. "We have a lot of meetings scheduled on Greenland, and I think things are going to work out pretty well," was the president's prediction.

