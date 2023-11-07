Schlapp to Newsmax: Dems Push 'Extreme' Abortion Stance

American Conservative Union Chair Matt Schlapp said he's not convinced that Democrats have a winning position on abortion, telling Newsmax on Monday that the policy the left is "pushing is very extreme."

Schlapp joined "Rob Schmitt Tonight" on election night across the country where abortion is on the ballot in key places.

"What the Democratic party's position on abortion, Rob, is no regulations at any point in the pregnancy, taxpayer funding of as many abortions as possible," Schlapp said. "And then you have the kind of evil core of publicly traded corporations paying for the abortions of their employees flying first class, putting them up in nice hotels to go to blue states where they have the most liberal laws."

The Democrats are in unique company on that front, Schlapp said.

"The only other countries that have the type of laws that the Democratic party are advocating here in America are places like China and North Korea," he told Schmitt. "Even countries in Europe like France, who are seen as pretty liberal societies on these cultural questions, have common-sense regulations, have waiting periods, have limits on late-term abortions.

"So what the Democrats are pushing is very, very extreme," Schlapp said. "And I agree with [former Pennsylvania Sen.] Rick Santorum, we'll see what the voters think. But it's a very dangerous thing for them to say, 'We love China's abortion policies. Let's bring it to Ohio.'"

