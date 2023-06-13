Matt Schlapp to Newsmax: Trump Indictment Is Too Political

When he was political director in the George W. Bush administration, Matt Schlapp, chair of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), said on Newsmax, if a proposal was made, someone would ask whether it was going to be viewed as too political.

On Tuesday's “The Record With Greta Van Susteren,” Schlapp wondered why no one in the Biden administration’s Department of Justice asked Attorney General Merrick Garland that question before a 37-count federal indictment was handed down against former President Donald Trump regarding his handling of classified documents.

“We wanted to, obviously, win elections and we wanted the president to get a second term,” Schlapp said. “In doing that, we worked a lot with different agencies and people in government. Anything you proposed that was too political, what do you think everyone said, all my colleagues? They're like, yeah, clever idea, but you know, it looks so political.

“I think in these days, how come nobody would say to Merrick Garland, our attorney general, Hey I get it. You hate Trump. Trump maybe should have done this or should have done that. But if you indict him, and if you prosecute him, isn't it just going to look like Joe Biden is getting rid of his opponent in November [2024]? That’s too political.”

