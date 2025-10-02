Schlapp to Newsmax: 'Democrats Want This Fight' Over Spending

CPAC Chair Matt Schlapp told Newsmax that the federal government shutdown because of a congressional spending battle is something the Democrats want.

Schlapp told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" on Thursday that "The Democrats want this fight. They think this disrupts Trump's amazing momentum."

He said congressional Democrats haven't figured out what they're up against yet. "I've never seen a modern politician wield more power than Donald Trump has after his resurrection and return to the White House."

Schlapp pointed out that the impasse and shutdown now leave the door open for Trump to initiate massive spending cuts, and the Democrats can't do a thing.

He said Democrats picking a fight over healthcare costs won't work. "So what does Trump do? Which I thought was masterful. He has a massive press conference about how we got Pfizer and others to reduce drug prices, which reduces prices," Schlapp said.

He figures even in the court of public opinion, Democrats are losing ground fast. "At the end of the day," Schlapp noted, "the government's going to open up again."

And more importantly, said Schlapp, "President Trump now realizes that these types of battles, he doesn't have to shy away from. And I think that's good for our party."

The federal government remains closed, but some agencies and departments are at least partially open.

Prospects for ending the shutdown hinge on a negotiated deal in Congress — likely a short-term continuing resolution with compromises, especially over health care subsidies and spending — but the Congressional stalemate makes the chances for anything immediate look dim.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com