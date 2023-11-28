×
Tags: matt schlapp | charles koch | endorsement | nikki haley | policy | agenda

Schlapp to Newsmax: Koch Endorsement of Haley 'Interesting'

By    |   Tuesday, 28 November 2023 09:15 PM EST

Matt Schlapp, chair of the American Conservative Union, told Newsmax on Tuesday that it's a "big deal" that Republican presidential nominee Nikki Haley picked up the endorsement of a network backed by billionaire Charles Koch.

The GOP political activist made an appearance in Newsmax studios and told "The Record with Greta Van Susteren" that the endorsement was "interesting" given the policy differences between the former South Carolina governor and the GOP megadonor.

Haley picked up the endorsement from Americans for Prosperity Action earlier in the day.

"It's a big deal, because obviously one of her big problems is she doesn't have the resources to go up against [Florida Gov. Ron] DeSantis," Schlapp told Van Susteren. "And my understanding is these resources from the Koch network could be in the form of super PAC money, which is money you can spend in the most explicit of ways. So, it's a big deal for her."

AFP Action extolled Haley's "policy agenda" in making its endorsement.

"The Kochs have always been very against neoconservatism and interventionist foreign policy. So it's interesting that they're picking Nikki Haley, a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations," Schlapp said.

