Rep. Rosendale to Newsmax: Go Up Chain of Command on Blame for Uvalde

Rep. Matt Rosendale, commenting on the 77-page report criticizing the law enforcement response to the Uvalde school shootings, said Monday on Newsmax that he doesn't think one can "lay this on the lap" of rank-and-file law enforcement.

"There's a chain of command and it ends up going up the ranks," said the Montana Republican on Newsmax's "American Agenda." "You have a couple of people that are making the decisions about what took place."

According to the report, released Sunday, nearly 400 law enforcement officials rushed to a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, but "egregiously poor decision-making" led to more than an hour passing before law enforcement shot and killed the gunman who killed 19 children and two adults at the school.

"It's tragic," Rosendale said. "What happened there, any time that we see that much loss of life, especially of children, it's a tragic situation."

However, the focus must continue on addressing mental health and providing school districts with the tools they need to protect their schools, Rosendale insisted.

"I live in a very large state, as you know, Montana, very rural, and we do have some suburban areas within the state, and clearly, the school districts that are in Missoula or in Bozeman are much different than a little country school out in Dawson County or McCone County, on the eastern side of the state," he continued.

We have to make sure that we deliver the resources those folks and I think that also demonstrates just how critically important it is for us to eliminate gun-free zones because all they are is attractive to people who have these terrible mental conditions and desires to take the lives of other individuals," the congressman added.

Rosendale further said that he blames such mass shootings on the "breakdown of the family."

"When I was in high school, which was not that long ago, you were allowed to not only drive around with a gun in the back window of your vehicle but you were allowed to bring it onto the school parking lot," said Rosendale. "Most of the time I found myself walking into school with that gun sitting in the back window.

"Not only was it there, but the vehicles were typically unlocked and many days I left the keys right in the ignition. There is a serious breakdown across our country right now in our families that is driving this problem."

