Rep. Rosendale to Newsmax: Pelosi Hasn't Added 'Poison Pills' to Justice Bill

House Republicans will be able to get legislation through to protect the nation's Supreme Court justices without House Speaker Nancy Pelosi being able to add her usual "poison pills," even though Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says he doubts the Senate will approve it, Rep. Matt Rosendale told Newsmax Tuesday.

"Nancy Pelosi was having conversations about adding [to and] broadening the bill, the same that she does with every single piece of legislation that arrives in the House to put some poison pills in it to keep us from being able to pass it," the Montana Republican said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "Fortunately, it looks like this time that she has not done that.

"We're going to be able to bring this piece of legislation up and get it passed so we can provide this very necessary, much-needed additional security for our Supreme Court justices."

Justice Brett Kavanaugh "barely escaped calamity" after an armed suspect showed up at his house, Rosendale added, and "we want to make sure that we don't have to face anything like this in the future."

The congressman further commented that he doesn't understand why Attorney General Merrick Garland isn't enforcing the law against protesters that have shown up outside conservative justices' homes after a draft decision on a case that could affect Roe v. Wade was leaked in May.

"It is against federal law to intimidate or try to change the decision of a justice, and these people are on front of the properties of these justices trying to do just that," he said. "Where is the Department of Justice? Where are the federal agents?

"We've seen previously that they have no problem going out into the public and arresting people and putting them in shackles and hauling them away if they happen to be participating in a different type of protest. That wasn't even on someone's private property that was on public property, and now we continue to see these activities that are for one purpose, and that is to get these justices to change their opinion on a particular court case, and that is a federal crime. Where is law enforcement?"

Rosendale also commented on reports on a bipartisan agreement gun control agreement was reached.

"I think that you're going to find some Republicans have tried to find a way to support the legislation because a lot of them are intimidated," he said. "The fact of the matter is, we must separate school security and mental health issues from the right of the individual to own and bear arms."

