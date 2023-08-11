Rep. Rosendale to Newsmax: Weiss Appointment 'Hoax' on Americans

Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., told Newsmax on Friday he is skeptical that the appointment of David Weiss, the U.S. attorney for Delaware, as special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden will yield anything substantial.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the appointment earlier in the day. Weiss had been involved in a five-year investigation of President Joe Biden's son, resulting in a plea agreement on tax and gun charges that fell apart after being scrutinized by a federal judge.

"What has just been put into play is a big hoax on the American people," Rosendale told "American Agenda." "They think now all of a sudden we have this special counsel identity granted to [Weiss], which he requested by the way, by Merrick Garland and that means that now we're going to start getting some information brought forward and some charges brought forward against Hunter Biden and the Biden crime family.

"Unfortunately, I don't see it that way."

Rosendale said he believes the appointment serves two purposes: to flow more federal money to Weiss so he can prolong the investigation until Joe Biden leaves office, and it can give the president and his family cover because the Department of Justice seldom comments about ongoing investigations.

He added although many Americans might now be thinking, "Wow, we're finally going to start getting some facts brought forward. I'm at the other end of it."

"You can call me a cynic, but the people across Montana have watched these investigations going for the last six years and no one has been charged or prosecuted, and we've got deep-seated problems in the Department of Justice," Rosendale said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!