Rep. Rosendale to Newsmax: Small GOP Majority Helps Conservative Agenda

Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., on Thursday responded to criticism from Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., over the former's hopes for a slim GOP majority in the last midterms, saying on Newsmax that "a small majority" has helped conservatives achieve their agenda.

Cotton, in a statement after the vote to remove then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., criticized Rosendale for reportedly praying for Republicans to win only a small majority in the House in the 2022 midterm elections.

"Maryland Matt Rosendale [the congressman moved to Montana from Maryland shortly before running for the seat he now occupies] prays for Democrats to win elections? Did God answer his prayers in 2018 when Jon Tester [Montana Democrat senator] humiliated him?" Cotton wrote on social media.

Rosendale told "Newsline" on Thursday that "a small majority ... is what has given us the ability to push this conservative agenda. That's why we have H.R. 1, that's why we have H.R. 2, the most conservative border security and immigration legislation that this city has ever seen."

He continued, "That's why we were able to get the NDAA [National Defense Authorization Act] passed with all Republican votes."

Rosendale said, "We had a very small group of very committed conservative individuals that brought the conference ever to the right."

He added, "The proof is in the pudding. The small conservative majority is why we were able to accomplish the things that we did, and we would be able to do more had Kevin McCarthy not gone to the Democrats and garnered more votes for the debt ceiling package that piled another $4 trillion on top of the national debt and went to the Democrats to get 209 votes to pass a continuing resolution to continue funding."

