Rep. Rosendale to Newsmax: 'Change Status Quo' With Speaker

Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., told Newsmax on Tuesday that he does not support House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's bid for the speakership and favors Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz.

"I would support Andy Biggs as speaker of the House," Rosendale said during an appearance on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "I think that we have to change the status quo. For the last two decades people have campaigned around the nation and called for Washington to be fixed — 'Washington is broken,' that is all we hear.

"Well, you cannot continue to put the exact same people in charge of things and abide by the same set of rules and think that you're going to have different outcome.

"My emphasis has been to disperse this power from the leadership team and the nine people that sit on the rules committee and re-empower Congress so that each member can represent their constituents properly."

McCarthy needs to garner 218 votes by Jan. 3 to be elected speaker of the House. Politico has projected that the GOP will hold 220 seats in the new Congress.

Rosendale pointed to a few things that he said would restore the public's trust in representatives on Capitol Hill.

"We need to have single subject bills go through the legislative process," he said. "We need to allow every bill that is actually passed in committee to be brought out to the floor for debate, and allow it to be amended on the floor so they can be defeated or passed upon its own merits.

"This is what's going to give the American people confidence in our Congress again."

On Saturday, the Biden administration granted Chevron a license to resume oil production in Venezuela, easing sanctions levied in 2019 over corruption and human rights concerns.

When asked how he felt about the move, Rosendale said: "What about the Texas people? What about the Montana people? What about the North Dakota people? What about the people across our entire country that work at the refineries and the pipeline facilities? How about we make sure that their jobs are protected?

"How about we take the farmers and ranchers in Montana and make sure that we have enough energy that their costs haven't been increased by about 60%, whether it's from the actual energy to produce the crops, or the fertilizer that is a derivative of those very energy products.

"That's the people that I was elected by, and that's the people that I'm concerned about."