Rep. Rosendale to Newsmax: Biden 'Shut Down' US Energy

Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., told Newsmax on Monday that President Joe Biden "shut down our domestic energy production" which has hurt the U.S. economy.

Rosendale said on "Wake Up America," that Biden "literally has … shut down our domestic energy production and it's hurting our economy, it's driving this inflation, it's one of the major contributing factors to the inflation, and it truly does compromise our national security."

When asked about former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and his effort to move his case on alleged election interference from Georgia to federal court, Rosendale said, "I think very, very highly of Mark Meadows," adding, "He is a fine man. He did an incredible job as chief of staff" for former President Donald Trump.

Rosendale said, "I think that this case is yet another distraction that's been put before our country. We've got a low-level prosecutor that's going out and generating these charges when we've got serious, serious problems at home and abroad that need to be addressed."

The congressman also said that an impeachment inquiry to investigate allegations against President Joe Biden and his family is "long overdue," adding that he's "afraid" House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is "bringing it up just to use it as a distraction … so that he can try and push forward this continuing resolution, which many of us are not going to sign off on."

