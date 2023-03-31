Rep. Rosendale to Newsmax: Trump Indictment is Election Interference

Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., said the indictment of former President Donald Trump after a probe by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is election interference "on full display."

"That's why Congress has created this special select committee on the weaponization of government," Rosendale said Friday on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "The American citizens see that everyone is not being treated equally, and when we see an out-of-control DA pursuing the former president, simply to affect the outcome of the 2024 elections, it gives everyone pause for concern. We all — Republicans, Democrats, my friends in the Libertarian Party — we all should be rallying against this type of activity.

"We have seen the Democratic Party collaborating, unfortunately, with the Department of Justice to affect the outcomes of these elections for the last six years.

"They started prior to the 2016 elections, with the ability to abuse the FISA warrant process and to bring in witnesses from the Department of Justice to make false claims against [then] candidate and thereafter President Trump. It is really a terrible distortion of our legal process, and we all need to make sure that we stand up against it."

Trump's lawyer, Joe Tacopina, said the former president will surrender to New York officials early next week. Trump is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday on more than 30 counts of business fraud.

Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury after an investigation into hush money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels, becoming the first former U.S. president to face criminal charges even as he makes another bid for the White House.

Rosendale also said Bragg's crusade to indict Trump started right after Bragg's tenure began.

"Alvin Bragg came into office and immediately he pursued 100 lawsuits against the Trump administration when President Trump was sitting in the Oval Office, clearly demonstrating his bias and his prejudice against our president," Rosendale said. "Now he has continued to do everything that he can to affect the elections as they go forward, and it's terrible.

"This is why people across the country have lost so much confidence in our institutions and … that is why it is so critically important to make sure that everyone gets out to these ballot boxes and votes. Especially up in Wisconsin, where they have a state Supreme Court election coming up, because clearly the judiciary is where we are having these issues."