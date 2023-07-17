Rep. Rosendale to Newsmax: Dem Version of NDAA 'Wokefully Irresponsible'

Republican Montana Rep. Matt Rosendale on Monday defended House passage of the National Defense Authorization Act, calling a Democrat version "woefully irresponsible."

In an interview on Newsmax's "Wake up America," Rosendale pushed back at criticism from the Democrat leader in the House, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., that Republicans had "weaponized" and "hijacked" a "bipartisan bill."

"I would disagree with my colleague, Mr. Jeffries, in that this is not woefully irresponsible," he said of the House NDAA passage. "What they had done previously was wokefully irresponsible."

"To subject the United States military to the largest social experiment that this nation has ever witnessed in order to advance their agenda instead of making sure everything contained in this document is focused on making this the most effective force on Earth," he said, referring to progressive elements in the Democrat version.

Rosendale said the House document "is focused on making our military the strongest, most effective force on Earth, and that's what I'm concerned with. And that's all what the people of Montana want."

The House passed the NDAA for fiscal year 2024, which begins in October, by a 219-210 vote, with four Democrats supporting it and four Republicans opposing it. The $886 billion bill includes a 5.2% pay raise for all service members.

Republican amendments included a provision to undo a Pentagon policy to provide time off and travel reimbursement to service members who travel out of state to obtain an abortion. Another amendment prohibits the military from offering health coverage for gender transition surgeries and related hormone therapies.

Another eliminates all diversity, equity, and inclusion offices at the Pentagon, as well as the positions attached to them, and prevents the Pentagon from using affirmative action policies in admissions decisions at military service academies.

Republicans also added language blocking the Pentagon and the military from conducting President Joe Biden's executive orders on climate change.

